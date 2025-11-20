Utahn fined $15,000 for vandalizing Southern Utah petroglyphs

A Utah woman has been fined almost $15,000 after she vandalized petroglyphs in southern Utah.

Photos surfaced on social media of the woman drawing on a canyon wall near Buckskin and Wire Pass in Kane County in November 2024. A week later, 47-year-old Ivins resident Daniela Ganassim Ericksen was arrested.

Now, a year later, a federal court has sentenced Ericksen to 12 months of probation and thousands of dollars in fines.

The court also ordered Ericksen to send a letter of apology to nearby tribes.

The Bureau of Land Management area near Bryce Canyon and Zion national parks is home to many archaeological resources including the vandalized petroglyph panel believed to have been carved thousands of years ago.

As part of her fine, Ericksen must cover the cost to repair the damages estimated around $12,000.