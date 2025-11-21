© 2025 KPCW

'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Jen Shah to be released from prison early, reports say

KPCW | By Fox 13 KSTU-TV
Published November 21, 2025 at 2:41 PM MST
Jennifer Shah arrives to federal court in New York, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Seth Wenig/AP
/
AP
Jennifer Shah arrives to federal court in New York, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah will reportedly be released from prison next month.

Her release comes after serving less than three years of her original six-and-a-half-year sentence for her involvement in a telemarketing scheme.

Multiple reports say Shah will be released from federal prison in Bryan, Texas on Dec. 10.

Shah reported to prison in February 2023 after she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The star of the Bravo reality show admitted to targeting thousands of people in the nearly decade-long fraud scheme.

While Shah was originally scheduled to be released in 2029, her sentence was shaved by a year in March 2023.

To read Jeff Tavss' full report visit fox13now.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.
