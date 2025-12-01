© 2025 KPCW

Utah's sixth seasonal road closes for season, Mirror Lake Highway remains open

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 1, 2025 at 4:40 PM MST
UDOT closed the East Canyon gate for the season Dec. 1, 2025.

East Canyon, or state Route 65, is the latest seasonal road to close in the Wasatch Back.

It closed north of Interstate 80 at Little Dell reservoir Dec. 1 and is the sixth seasonal road to shut down for the winter.

The Utah Department of Transportation closed the gates to Guardsman Pass on the Brighton and Park City sides in November. American Fork Canyon, state Route 92, is also closed until the spring.

Mirror Lake Highway through the Uintas does not yet have a closing date.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver