Park City challenges locals to take public transit with winter rewards program

It encourages people to choose alternate travel options like walking, biking, public transit, carpooling and using park-and-ride lots, instead of driving alone.

Participants can log trips online to earn points toward prizes from now through March 31. The top 10 riders could take home up to $450 in prizes. Riders will also be entered into a monthly raffle for other rewards.

Last year, riders logged 26,000 trips between December and March, traveling 350,000 miles on alternate transportation.

Park City Transit will celebrate 50 years of movement at the Old Town Transit Center this month. Everyone is invited to celebrate on the Main Street Trolley Dec. 10 at 9 a.m.