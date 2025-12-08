Skier rescued after stuck in ravine overnight

The Rich County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 text around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7. It was from a 22-year-old woman who slid into the ravine while backcountry skiing above Bear Lake.

She said she had been stuck since 1 p.m. and had lost contact with the 20-year-old man skiing with her.

Rich County Search and Rescue used a drone to find the woman in the difficult terrain but storms prevented the Utah Department of Public Safety from rescuing the woman until 4:15 a.m. Monday.

She was not seriously injured and the man skiing with her was found safe the night before.