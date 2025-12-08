Utah Gov. calls for special session on union bill, redistricting

During the session, Republican legislators are expected to repeal a controversial bill limiting public employee unions, something that could happen if the bill goes on the 2026 ballot.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports labor groups previously spent $3 million gathering a quarter million signatures in hopes of rolling back the anti-union law.

Legislators may also postpone the candidate filing period. It would give them time to ask the Utah Supreme Court to throw out a new court-ordered congressional map they say creates a Democratic-leaning seat.

Lawmakers could also propose a new constitutional amendment that would weaken citizens’ rights to ballot initiatives.

The special session starts at 6 p.m. on Dec. 9.