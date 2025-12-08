© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Utah Gov. calls for special session on union bill, redistricting

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 8, 2025 at 5:56 PM MST
FILE - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at his monthly news conference held at the Eccles Broadcast Center in Salt Lake City, Sept. 19, 2024.
Isaac Hale
/
AP Pool / The Deseret News
FILE - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at his monthly news conference held at the Eccles Broadcast Center in Salt Lake City, Sept. 19, 2024.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has scheduled a special session Tuesday, Dec. 9, to discuss a few bills passed last year.

During the session, Republican legislators are expected to repeal a controversial bill limiting public employee unions, something that could happen if the bill goes on the 2026 ballot.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports labor groups previously spent $3 million gathering a quarter million signatures in hopes of rolling back the anti-union law.

Legislators may also postpone the candidate filing period. It would give them time to ask the Utah Supreme Court to throw out a new court-ordered congressional map they say creates a Democratic-leaning seat.

Lawmakers could also propose a new constitutional amendment that would weaken citizens’ rights to ballot initiatives.

The special session starts at 6 p.m. on Dec. 9.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver