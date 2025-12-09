© 2025 KPCW

Utah shares how to access $700M Google settlement

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 9, 2025 at 4:38 PM MST
The office of the Utah Attorney General at the Capitol in Salt Lake City is pictured on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.
Spenser Heaps
/
Utah News Dispatch
The office of the Utah Attorney General at the Capitol in Salt Lake City is pictured on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.

Utah and other states secured the settlement Nov. 20, 2025.

The Utah Department of Commerce is sharing how residents can receive funds from a $700 million settlement with Google.

If approved by the court, the majority of the funds will go to customers who made purchases on the Google Play Store from 2016 to 2023 and were harmed by Google’s anticompetitive conduct.

Officials say most people affected do not need to take further action to receive a payment from the settlement fund.

Once approved, the Utah Attorney General’s office says Google Play users will get an email from PayPal or a text from Venmo about an incoming payment.

The hearing to approve the settlement is April 30, 2026.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
Sydney Weaver