UDOT addresses road damage ahead of holidays after reports

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 19, 2025 at 4:01 PM MST
Crews with UDOT work on a highway at night.
Utah Department of Transportation
Crews with UDOT work on a highway at night.

The Utah Department of Transportation is warning holiday travelers about road and ramp closures on Interstate 215 near the Salt Lake City International Airport this weekend.

While the timing is inconvenient, UDOT said it needs to make last-minute repairs that are a matter of public safety.

A resident alerted UDOT about some potholes through its Click ‘N Fix app.

Crews inspected the area and determined more extensive repairs were needed.

The roadwork on I-215 southbound near North Temple will reduce it to one lane from Friday, Dec. 19, at 10 p.m. through 5 p.m. Saturday.

Crews will also close the I-215 southbound off-ramps to exits 22A and 22B.

UDOT launched the reporting app in 2015 for drivers to submit service requests including potholes and traffic signal malfunctions.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
Sydney Weaver