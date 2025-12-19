UDOT addresses road damage ahead of holidays after reports

While the timing is inconvenient, UDOT said it needs to make last-minute repairs that are a matter of public safety.

A resident alerted UDOT about some potholes through its Click ‘N Fix app.

Crews inspected the area and determined more extensive repairs were needed.

The roadwork on I-215 southbound near North Temple will reduce it to one lane from Friday, Dec. 19, at 10 p.m. through 5 p.m. Saturday.

Crews will also close the I-215 southbound off-ramps to exits 22A and 22B.

UDOT launched the reporting app in 2015 for drivers to submit service requests including potholes and traffic signal malfunctions.