More than 25 new Utah laws go into effect Jan. 1

That includes a law that will require anyone convicted of an “extreme DUI,” meaning a blood alcohol concentration of 0.16% or higher or under the influence of alcohol and other drugs, will now get a physical note on their Utah driver’s license.

House Bill 437 also requires all establishments that sell alcohol to check every customer’s ID, regardless of age or appearance.

Some Wasatch Back residents may also see an extra fee this year. HB 48 will require homeowners in certain high-risk wildland urban interface zones to pay a fee to the Utah Wildfire Fund.

The law aims to ensure residents are protecting themselves and their neighbors from wildfires.

Changes are also coming for motorcycle drivers in the new year.

HB 190 prohibits motorcyclists from lane splitting, or riding between lanes of traffic, and requires license plates to be clearly and visibly attached.

Other laws going into effect Jan. 1 include changes to boat registration fees, the option for a two-year vehicle registration period for some vehicles and amendments to social media users’ control over their personal data.

