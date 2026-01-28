Utah DABS opens new Southern Utah liquor store

The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services says the new store will better serve customers and hospitality businesses with longer hours, refrigerated products and a designated will-call and loading dock for restaurant and bar operators.

The store is expected to generate nearly $1.4 million for state and local communities in its first month of operation.

The more than 12,000-square-foot store nearly triples the size of the current location and will have a section that features local distillers, brewers and wine and cider makers.

The store on Main Street opens Feb. 2, replacing the Moab location at 55 West 200 South which will permanently close Jan. 31.