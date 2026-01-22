4.7M earthquake shakes northern Utah, no serious damage reported

The tremor around 8 a.m. originated in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache national Forest, about 25 miles south of Evanston, Wyoming.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, Utahns reported feeling the earthquake across the valley, some as far as Tooele, more than 80 miles from the epicenter.

The USGS relies on citizen reporting to provide accurate and timely earthquake information. Click here to report an earthquake.

So far, no serious damage has been reported.