Girl dies in avalanche while backcountry skiing near Brighton

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published February 19, 2026 at 5:00 PM MST
Utah Avalanche Center
The avalanche occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Feb. 19 near Brighton Resort.

A child has died after being caught in a backcountry avalanche near Brighton Resort Thursday.

The girl's death marks the second avalanche-related fatality in 24 hours in Utah’s Wasatch Mountains.

The avalanche occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Feb. 19 in backcountry terrain near the Big Cottonwood Canyon resort.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office said first responders took the girl to the hospital in critical condition.

Fox13 reported the 11-year-old had been buried in the snow for up to 30 minutes and died from her injuries at the hospital.

The Feb. 18 snowstorm that swept through Utah has brought feet of snow – and significant avalanche danger – to the mountains.

In Wasatch County’s Snake Creek area, a father was killed Wednesday afternoon in an avalanche while snowmobiling with his son.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Utah Avalanche Center had logged at least three dozen avalanches statewide on Feb. 18 and 19.

Avalanche danger remains high throughout most of the state.
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
