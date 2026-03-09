Moab-area trails open to Class 1 e-bikes on almost 200 miles of singletrack

Class 1 e-bikes are now allowed on about 190 miles of singletrack trail in Moab.

The Times Independent reports the change took effect March 1 after a deal was finalized last September following a yearlong environmental review.

The new rules open multiple non-motorized trail systems managed by the Bureau of Land Management around Moab to pedal-assist bikes.

Class 1 e-bikes do not have a throttle and provide motor assistance only when riders are pedaling. Pedal assist shuts off once a bike reaches 20 miles per hour.

Other types of e-bikes remain restricted on non-motorized trails. That includes Class 2 models with throttles and Class 3 e-bikes capable of reaching speeds of up to 28 miles per hour.

The BLM says it is planning at least two years of adaptive management and could add education efforts, directional travel changes, trail design adjustments or targeted restrictions if issues related to e-bike use emerge.