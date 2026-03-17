Utah wildlife officials advise dog owners of rattlesnake training ahead of summer

With warmer weather arriving, rattlesnakes will soon emerge from their winter dens.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says they are most active during the late spring and early summer months when they are on the move looking for food, water and mates.

The sound of a rattlesnake: Listen • 0:04

It is illegal to harass or kill a rattlesnake in Utah. Wildlife officials advise recreators who encounter the creatures to stay at least 10 feet from the snake and remain calm.

Rattlesnakes do not chase people and will stop being aggressive or defensive once you are far enough away.

To avoid conflicts between dogs and rattlesnakes, the DWR advises dog owners to keep their dogs on leashes, especially when hiking in the late spring and early summer months.

Many organizations in Utah offer rattlesnake aversion training for dogs, to help them learn to avoid the reptiles.

More tips and information about rattlesnakes in Utah can be found at WildAwareUtah.org.