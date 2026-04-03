Powder Mountain president pushes back on owner Reed Hastings, wins pricing changes

Brandi Hammon had barely been in her position as president of Powder Mountain for one season when she had to tell the ski area’s majority owner, Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, that she disagreed with one of his decisions.

Since Hastings took control of the mountain in 2023, Powder Mountain had taken measures that hurt parents’ pocketbooks. It lowered the age at which kids ski free — from 6 to 4. It also increased the price that locals pay for child and teen season passes — some by more than 800%.

Hammon wanted to reverse that trend and make skiing and snowboarding at Powder Mountain more family-friendly. And she wanted to start right away.

“I just was like, ‘I don’t like it, and I think we should go the other way, and I think this is what makes skiing amazing,’” Hammon said.

Even though Powder Mountain released its season pass prices for 2026-27 last month, Hastings gave Hammon the go-ahead. So, on Thursday, the resort announced a slate of discounts that she believes will bring more kids to Powder Mountain.

Most significantly, each adult unlimited season passholder will be able to get up to two season passes for their children, ages 5 to 12, for free. Last season, a child pass cost $499.

People who already bought a child’s pass will be contacted about getting a refund. The benefit does not apply to to midweek passholders.

Read Julie Jag's full story at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.