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Utah leads nation in measles cases, no new Wasatch Back cases

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 10, 2026 at 3:50 PM MDT
A photo of a young boy with measles.
Наталья Майшева
/
Adobe Stock
Measles viral disease, human skin covered with measles rash, vaccination concept

More than 580 Utahns have been diagnosed with measles in the state’s first outbreak since 2023, with more than 120 cases reported in the last three weeks.

The outbreak began in June 2025, with the majority of cases reported in 2026.

Utah has the second-highest number of cases behind South Carolina, which has seen nearly 1,000 since October.

However, the Utah News Dispatch reports the Beehive State leads the country in recent cases with 24 between April 3 and April 8, making it the epicenter of the country’s measles outbreak.

No new cases have been confirmed in the Wasatch Back since mid-March.

Of Utah’s more than 580 cases, 83% were not vaccinated. Health officials say the best way to avoid the virus is to get the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports more than 95% of a community must be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.

Utah’s estimated measles vaccination rate for the 2024-2025 school year was about 89%.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver