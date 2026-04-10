Summit County law enforcement training at Trailside Elementary

Park City residents may see emergency vehicles at Trailside Elementary School April 14 as law enforcement conduct an active shooter training exercise.

The Park City Police Department, Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Park City Fire District and Park City School District will participate. The training focuses on strengthening coordination between law enforcement and medical personnel during high-risk emergency situations.

It will also simulate real-world conditions to enhance communication, response time and life-saving decision making.

The training exercise begins at 4 p.m. Tuesday, when students and staff are out of the building.

Community members are advised to not be alarmed by the presence of police and emergency vehicles in the area during that time.