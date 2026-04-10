Park City plans to replace new tennis dome after one winter

The Park City MARC debuted a new tennis bubble in October 2025 after a wind storm destroyed the cover the previous season. But new city manager Adam Lenhard said the first replacement isn’t working.

“The experience for our users down there is just unacceptable. It's too cold, it's drafty and it's very loud,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” April 8.

FULL INTERIVEW: Park City staff, Adam Lenhard, Heather Sneddon and Robbie Smoot Listen • 19:08

The sound is something recreation assistant director Tate Shaw said in 2025 was an issue from the start. He said the dome is slightly taller than the old one.

“We would get a little bit of that echo to the point that it was, it was impacting play,” Shaw told KPCW in 2025.

The bubble costs about $117,000, but Lenhard said the city will get a 63% discount on a new dome in what he calls a goodwill gesture from the manufacturer.

“This is a very large structure. It's not an off-the-shelf thing that we can just go grab,” he said. “It has to be custom fit to the facility itself.”

Lenhard hopes the new dome will be a better experience for tennis and pickleball players. He says the city expects to be able to save money on energy use, so the dome could pay for itself.

“We have an opportunity to replace that with a product that should work a lot better. We actually anticipate that the heating costs alone, what we save and our energy usage is going to pay for the structure.”

The city hopes to install the new dome by September.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.