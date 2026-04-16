Netflix’s Noah Kahan documentary wouldn’t have happened without two Utah filmmakers

Over the past few years, the trajectory of folk-pop artist Noah Kahan’s career has been nothing short of astronomical. Since the release of his 2022 album, “Stick Season,” the honest and witty musician has barely had a moment to breathe.

“Out of Body,” a new Netflix documentary, captures the tail end of that meteoric rise, and it wouldn’t have been possible without two Utah-based filmmakers — and childhood friends of Kahan — Asher Brown and Henry Allison.

The friends are from an area called Upper Valley, a collection of towns around the Connecticut River. Allison is from a small farming town in Vermont. Brown is from a similar small town in New Hampshire and Kahan lived in both Strafford, Vermont and Hanover, New Hampshire.

The trio all went to the same multi-state public high school in Hanover.

Brown and Allison moved to Utah in 2020 after graduating from college. They were looking for a new place where they could explore their film dreams.

But a hometown relationship, first forged on the soccer pitch, allowed the co-producers, part of the “core four” filming team (alongside director Nick Sweeney and producer Samantha Mustari), a front row seat to creating an intimate and vulnerable film about Kahan.

“Having the built-in trust of knowing each other for a long time was really helpful for integrating in,” Allison said.

Read Palak Jayswal's full story at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.