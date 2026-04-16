Utah ranks No. 1 in economic outlook for 19th year in a row

Utah is the No. 1 state in the nation for economic outlook for the 19th year in a row.

The distinction is made in Rich States, Poor States, a report on economic competitiveness from the conservative American Legislative Exchange Council.

The report evaluates forward-looking policies to determine where opportunity is most likely to grow and for almost two decades, Utah has been the leading example.

The Beehive State is first in the nation in adjusted median household income growth, increasing by nearly 80% since 1970.

The state’s economic strength is also reinforced across multiple national rankings including No. 1 in gross domestic product growth and for upward mobility two years in a row.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said his office is “focused on keeping Utah a place where families can succeed, businesses can grow and the next generation has every opportunity to build a strong future.”

In the overall 2026 economic growth ranking, Tennessee ranked No. 2, and Idaho was third.