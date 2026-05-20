Southern Utah landscape added to national endangered list

A Utah landscape has made the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s roster of the most endangered historic places in the United States.

The Associated Press reports the 11 sites commemorate the country’s 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

National Trust CEO Carol Quillen said the places offer examples of how, over time, Americans have fought against injustice and for equality.

“We will never understand our whole history,” she said. “We will never fully grasp what it means to be an American and what our obligation is to these ideals if we don't learn about the people who have gone before us and fought to make these things that we enjoy now real for us.”

In Utah, the Greater Chaco Cultural Landscape was included on the list. The area, which also stretches into New Mexico, Colorado and Arizona, is an ancestral homeland sustained for over a millennium by the Pueblo and Hopi people.

Historians say the area is now threatened by changes to federal land policy that could open significant portions to oil and gas development.

Each site on the 2026 list will receive a one-time $25,000 grant to help highlight their importance.