Utah human-caused wildfires up from 2025 season start

Utah Fire Info reports recording 234 wildfire starts this year, compared to the 271 starts in 2025. About 85% of the current Beehive state wildfires are human caused – up from last year.

The Tower fire outside Scipio in Millard County started June 7 and has burned more than 1300 acres. It is 34% contained.

A day later, the South Mountain fire near Tooele ignited and has burned nearly 1900 acres. It is 40% contained.

So far, Summit County is the only Wasatch Back government to enact fire restrictions. The Stage 1 fire restrictions bans open fires of any kind unless they are in established pits. Smoking near grassy or well-vegetated areas and fireworks is also banned.

The restrictions apply to all unincorporated areas of Summit County.