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Utah’s record low soil moisture elevates fire risk, hope remains in monsoon season

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 7, 2026 at 3:00 PM MDT
The Babylon Fire burns outside Canyonlands in Southeastern Utah.
U.S. Forest Service Manti-La Sal National Forest
The Babylon Fire burns outside Canyonlands in Southeastern Utah.

Low June rainfall has left Utah’s mountains dangerously dry after early snowmelt and a lackluster snow season.

The state’s mountains received 40% of the usual rainfall in June, leaving the ground extremely dry and elevating wildfire risk across Utah.

Southeastern Utah’s Babylon Fire is the largest in the country right now. Burning more than 100,000 acres so far, it remains 0% contained as of Tuesday.

Reservoir storage across the state is also low. All but three of Utah’s 19 major basins are in the bottom 20th percentile for water availability.

Water experts remain hopeful the summer monsoon season will diminish fire risk but the rains usually end in early July.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver