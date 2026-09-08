Utah’s mountains receive above-normal rain; reservoirs still lacking

The well above-normal precipitation has reduced wildfire risk and increased soil moisture, helping spring runoff.

State water officials say the storms also brought the statewide water year precipitation to 95% of normal, but didn’t solve Utah’s water issues.

Overall water availability, which relies heavily on snowpack, is significantly below normal. Utah’s reservoir storage is at 48% capacity, down 14% from last year, with the Sevier Bridge and Piute reservoirs nearly empty.

In the Wasatch Back, many are still above 50% capacity, with the exception of Echo, Rockport and Stateline reservoirs in Summit County.