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Wasatch County school bus collides with truck on Highway 40, minor injuries reported

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published September 21, 2026 at 5:07 PM MDT
Highway 40 in Heber City near River Road on July 8, 2025.
Kristine Weller
/
KPCW
Highway 40 in Heber City near River Road on July 8, 2025.

A Wasatch County School District bus carrying two students and a large truck collided on Highway 40 Monday afternoon. Minor injuries were reported.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the school bus was on 3000 North, crossing Highway 40 when it failed to see a commercial truck and the two collided around 3 p.m.

The school district said an aide and driver were on the bus with the two students. The aide had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The two students were released to their parents.

In a statement, the district said it is “grateful for the care and professionalism of our highly trained transportation staff and those who responded to the scene.”

No one in the commercial truck was injured.

Two lanes of Highway 40 were closed for a few hours.
Tags
Wasatch County Wasatch County School District
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller