Miners prevail over Provo Bulldogs in a rare Monday night encore

The Park City Miners won their Monday night game, prevailing 22-21 against the Provo High Bulldogs.

Friday’s game was rescheduled to Monday, after lightning caused multiple weather delays.

The Miners were trailing the Bulldogs 7-0 late in the second quarter when lightning forced the second delay of the evening and officials suspended play.

Resuming Monday with about 3 minutes left in the half, the Bulldogs executed a quick drive to bring the score to 14-0 at the end of the first half.

In the third quarter, the Miners capitalized on four turnovers by the Bulldogs offense, gaining a slim 15-14 lead.

The Bulldogs and Miners exchanged touchdown drives, leaving the Bulldogs with enough time to try to overcome their 22-21 deficit in a final drive.

However, the Miners came up big with a fumble recovery on the ensuing drive, and were able to bleed down the clock, punting the ball to the Bulldogs with 5 seconds left.

The Bulldogs missed a 44-yard field goal attempt as time ran out.

The Miners (2-4, 1-1 Region 8) return home Friday to take on the Unitah Utes (3-3, 2-1 Region 8). KPCW’s live coverage begins at 7 p.m.

