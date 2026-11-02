Park City business owner co-authors leadership book

The book,” Please Do Disturb: How True Leaders Show Up When It Matters Most,” is a play on the familiar hotel room sign.

Rachel Alday says the title stuck after author and wellness expert Tim Ferriss, a client of her company, Abode Luxury Rentals, reviewed her book proposal.

“I had the book titled, ‘Please Disturb,’ and he [Ferriss] was like, ‘You need to call it Please Do Disturb’ because you know you really need to focus on that you are disturbing something,” Alday said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Nov. 2. “So, we changed the name after talking to him, and that's where that came from, which is kind of a cool story now related to the book.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Rachel Alday Listen • 17:11

Alday wrote the book with two consultants, Linny Jones and Harte Logan. They have worked with Abode for the past seven years on company culture and annual retreats.

“We came up with this concept called the three commitments, which is show up, make room and build belonging,” she said. “And the three commitments then became like this document that we had to train our team, but then we kind of wanted to share it. So, we were like, should we post it on LinkedIn? Should we like do some sort of webinar? What should we do?”

Instead, they turned the framework into a book.

Alday says it combines personal stories and lessons from her leadership experiences with practical exercises and strategies developed by Jones and Logan.

“We've been working with them for a long time,” she said. “It's really to give the reader some practices that are not just made up by me but are the type of practices that are already used by a lot of therapists and CEO coaches. It puts them into that framework of the three commitments, and so that way we felt like this would help the reader come away with some actionable things to do to get to what we're talking about.”

“Please Do Disturb” will be in bookstores Nov. 10 and is available for preorder online.

Alday is also arranging a book signing at a local bookstore.