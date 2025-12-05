Hugo Rikard-Bell

Hugo is one of KUER’s politics reporters and comes to us from the ABC Northern Territory in Australia where he covered rural affairs and politics. He earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural science from the University of Adelaide and spent half a decade working as a ranch hand across Australia. He became a journalist to see the world a bit which landed him in Salt Lake City, Utah! When he’s not in the news room you can find him in his garage tinkering on one of his bikes.