© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hugo Rikard-Bell

KUER Politics Reporter

Hugo is one of KUER’s politics reporters and comes to us from the ABC Northern Territory in Australia where he covered rural affairs and politics. He earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural science from the University of Adelaide and spent half a decade working as a ranch hand across Australia. He became a journalist to see the world a bit which landed him in Salt Lake City, Utah! When he’s not in the news room you can find him in his garage tinkering on one of his bikes.