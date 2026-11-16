The Eastern Summit County Planning Commission’s Nov. 2 meeting was all about change — and how best to plan for it without paving over the area’s rural roots.

Browns Canyon residents worried about a town-sized development proposal were the first to speak up during the meeting’s public hearing on the draft eastside general plan.

But it was folks in the nearby community of Peoa and others who love the area’s rural way of life whose voices dominated the meeting.

Bruce Alder, who runs a cattle business on Wooden Shoe Lane, doesn’t want the eastside to change, even though he admitted it probably will.

“Our goal as a family is to maintain that property just as it is today,” he told the planning commission. “If we can, we will put some of that into a conservation easement so that hopefully we will prevent future development or my grandkids from screwing it up in the future.”

Summit County Principal Planner Ray Milliner calls the general plan a “roadmap for the future” since it directly influences county code and rules for developers.

The county is adding a future land use map to the eastside general plan for the first time.

At the hearing, resident after resident expressed an appreciation for agriculture on the eastside. They also acknowledged that, in Summit County, open space comes at a cost that many can’t afford.

Woodland resident DeLoy Bisel — after cracking a joke about the number of Wooden Shoe residents at the hearing — got serious about the need for the next generation to afford homes.

He told commissioners his kids would’ve liked to have built homes in a clustered development, but he doesn’t have the zoning for it.

“I get one house … two houses. So my children had to move away,” he said. “So you [planning commissioners] have a big task.”

Summit County’s development code provides a process to create clustered towns in certain unincorporated areas on the eastside. Those communities are Echo, Upton, Hoytsville, Wanship, Marion, Peoa and Woodland.

Hoytsville is the only area to have tried it. But the Cedar Crest Village project failed after what planners say was a complex and unwieldy process.

Peoa resident Eve Furse urged commissioners to consider that not every unincorporated area should get its own village.

“If we add six community hubs to the five existing municipalities on the east side, that is sprawl,” she said.

After more than two dozen comments, planning commissioners postponed a decision so they could deliberate some more. They plan to refine the future land use map before it goes to the Summit County Council for approval.

The next public hearing is Thursday, Nov. 19, in Coalville.

Ahead of that meeting, Ivory Homes has sent Summit County a letter expressing concern that most commenters oppose growth. Ivory is the developer behind the proposed Browns Canyon town.

“The result is a process that appears to be driven by pressure to lock in existing conditions before affected property owners have had a meaningful opportunity to participate,” Ivory Development President Chris Gamvroulas wrote. Click here to read the letter.

The developer is asking county leaders to also consider the interests of the landowners it regulates.

Summit County is a financial supporter of KPCW.