Utah officials who spent more than a year exploring whether the state should build a spaceport to support projected growth in rocket launches have an answer: Prepare for liftoff.

The home base for the projected $260 million project would be mostly on state and federal land near one of two Utah towns — Delta or west of Green River — under recommendations from the Spaceport Exploration Committee, which was created last year by the Legislature to study the feasibility and identify prime locations for the port.

Committee members are scheduled to present their recommendations to lawmakers Wednesday.

Their report identifies significant potential for growth in the space launch market. It cites projections by the U.S. Space Force of annual launches increasing from 183 last year to 497 by 2035. And, the report notes, President Donald Trump signed a National Security Presidential Memorandum in August with a goal of 1,000 annual launches and reentries by 2030.

The anticipated demand in launch capabilities, as well as tourism at the facilities, could generate as much as $117 million and create up to 590 jobs at Delta and up to $124 million and 610 jobs at Green River, according to consultants’ assessments.

Read the full article by Robert Gherke at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.