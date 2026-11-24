The free Boater Safety and AIS Mussel-Aware course covers life jacket use, speed and proximity rules, boating DUI laws and preventing the spread of aquatic invasive species.

Utah code requires operators of motorized and nonmotorized boats to take the course, including renters and visitors to the state.

Kayaks, paddleboards and other nonmotorized vehicles are exempt, except sailboats.

Boaters must score an 80% or higher on the assessment and must carry proof of completion while on the water.