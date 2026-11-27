“Wild Horse Nine,” billed as a black comedy and political thriller, tells the story of two CIA operatives, a complicated agency and a series of increasingly complicated missions.

Let me start with a reminder of some of writer and director Martin McDonagh's previous work.

His 2008 feature-film debut, “In Bruges” starring Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Ralph Fiennes, introduced us to his distinctive combination of dark comedy, complex characters, unexpected tenderness and violence, all against a location that becomes a character in its own right.

Nine years later, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” starring Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell, used a similar template and earned multiple major awards, including two Oscars.

In “Wild Horse Nine,” McDonagh reunites with Rockwell, alongside John Malkovich and Steve Buscemi. The film follows CIA operatives in Chile, as they lay the groundwork for the 1973 military coup against newly elected socialist president Salvador Allende.

Malkovich plays Chris, a senior agent with a long history of destabilizing governments and conducting covert operations. Now battling cancer and confronting his mortality, Chris's unfiltered reminiscences—and talk of writing a memoir—have people in high places on edge.

Rockwell plays Lee, a younger agent mentored by Chris, who has become much more than a colleague or sidekick.

Initially, the F-bomb-laden banter between the two was annoying. But knowing McDonagh's previous work, I stuck with it, waiting for the clever clues and underlying messages to emerge. And they do.

Beneath the dark humor, eccentric characters and wonderfully uncomfortable dialogue lies a decidedly political message. McDonagh takes us into the shadowy world of the CIA and America's well-documented history of interfering in the political affairs of other nations. He also ventures into more controversial conspiracy territory, challenging audiences to question how much we really know about our government's actions, both at home and abroad.

It's a timely reminder that the manipulation of democracy and the pursuit of political power are hardly confined to the pages of history.

“Wild Horse Nine” is rated R and runs 1 hour and 56 suspenseful minutes. Park City Film will screen it December 4-6. See their website for details.