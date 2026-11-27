Park City Transit leaders are proposing to increase the frequency of the 20 Tan bus during high-demand hours.

The route launched in 2024 to expand transit access to more neighborhoods. The hail-and-ride route goes through upper Park Meadows and is one of the town’s longest, spanning from the Park City MARC to Deer Valley Resort’s Silver Lake Lodge.

The 20 Tan also has the lowest ridership of any route at about 1.9 riders per hour. That’s below the average of 8 riders per hour for other neighborhood routes.

However, transit leaders say the route is designed to serve lower-density neighborhoods, so lower ridership is expected.

Officials hope to increase ridership by doubling the frequency of the route from 8-11 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. That means 20 Tan buses would reach each of their seven stops once an hour instead of every two during those periods.

The changes are still being finalized and would start Dec. 6 with the city’s other winter transit service shifts.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.