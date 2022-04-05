Summit County Council preview for Wednesday, April 5

The Summit County Council is holding a regular meeting Wednesday, April 5. The public portion of the meeting starts at about 3:45 p.m., but the county notes that time is tentative.

The meeting will be at the Ledges Event Center, 202 East Park Road in Coalville, and also streamed on Zoom and on the county’s Facebook page.

The council is to meet first in a closed session at 2:55 p.m. to discuss personnel and litigation.

First up in the public meeting, longtime former Park City Public Affairs Director Myles Rademan is scheduled to lead a 45-minute discussion about the possible upcoming Olympic Games.

Both Park City and Summit County leaders are involved in the bid for an upcoming Games, likely in either 2030 or 2034. Recently, local officials have suggested the conversation about a Games should shift from whether the community wants to host the event to how best to deal with its impacts.

Around 4:35 p.m., the county’s public works director and engineer are scheduled to discuss the county’s long-range transportation plan. That plan looks at costly roadway and trail projects on a timeline that stretches to 2050.

At 6:15 p.m., the council is scheduled to meet with the Eastern Summit County Planning Commission. The two bodies are expected to discuss regional planning issues including the Cedar Crest Village Overlay project, which could bring 1,000 homes to Hoytsville, and other housing and planning issues.

During the public comment portion of the meeting at 6 p.m., people are invited to speak about anything that’s not on the agenda and isn’t the subject of a pending land-use application. The county posts a list of instructions for those participating via Zoom that asks would-be commenters to register for the meeting using their first and last names and to click the “Raise Hand” button when they want to comment.

Comments can also be submitted in writing by emailing publiccomments@summitcounty.org. The deadline to submit written comments is noon Wednesday.