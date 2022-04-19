© 2022 KPCW

Two rollovers block I-80, bring hazmat crews Tuesday

KPCW | By Michelle Deininger
Published April 19, 2022 at 6:20 PM MDT
hazmat truck.jpg
Park City Fire District
/

Tuesday evening’s commute was snarled and Tollgate Canyon residents ordered to shelter in place after two rollover accidents on I80.

Around 3 p.m., a semi-truck that rolled over on a curved stretch of Westbound I80 and caught fire. Black smoke began filling the canyon, and photos from emergency crews showed the truck completely burned down to an empty shell a short while later.

Photos appeared to show no other vehicles involved in the semi crash. Utah Highway Patrol spokesman Cameron Roden said early reports indicated that the truck was carrying organic peroxide, which is highly flammable.

At 6 p.m., crews estimated the wreckage would take six hours to clear. The crash closed I80 in both directions, around the same time that another rollover – on Eastbound I80 - between Silver Summit and Kimball Junction shut down two lanes of traffic.

Roden said that crash involved two vehicles and minor injuries.

Between the two incidents, traffic quickly hit gridlock on all alternate routes, and officials urged people to avoid the area and plan alternate routes.

Michelle Deininger
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
