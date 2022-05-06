Soldier Hollow swings into summer with sports programs

Soldier Hollow, located in Midway and best known for the 2002 Olympic cross-country ski competition, is also a summer destination. There are 12 miles of beginner to intermediate trails that wind through the Wasatch mountains.

This summer the park is offering activities for all ages. For kids ages 6-11, the summer adventure day camp is a chance to unplug and reconnect with the outdoors on foot or bikes. That runs Monday through Friday from 8:30 – 11:30 am. Starting on June 13th. Registration is now open.

For those interested in sharpening mountain bike skills, there are classes for beginner to intermediate riders starting May 14th. It will focus on body positions, footwork, balance and how to develop an all-around better biking experience. Reservations are required.

If mountain biking isn’t in the cards, there’s a Gold and Silver Biathlon experience on the course used in the 2002 Olympics. It puts people on the firing line shooting a .22 caliber Anschutz rifle – similar to what is used in modern Olympic games - with up to 8 people in a group. There’s also an option to compete, with safety briefing and range orientation beforehand. Participants must be 10 years of age. Reservations are required.

As a kickoff to summer, this weekend, the 5th annual Soldier Hollow Bike fest will feature races for professional cyclists and amateur racers of all levels. The bike fest runs May 6-8 and is open to spectators as well as racers.