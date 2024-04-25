© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Summit County convening subcommittee to negotiate with Kimball Junction developer

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published April 25, 2024 at 2:45 PM MDT
Dakota Pacific Real Estate is proposing to develop on over 50 acres at Kimball Junction that is currently undeveloped.
Dakota Pacific Real Estate
Dakota Pacific Real Estate is proposing to develop on over 50 acres at Kimball Junction that is currently undeveloped.

The county council will meet with Dakota Pacific Real Estate behind closed doors after negotiating in public for almost 4 years.

Dakota Pacific wants to build housing on roughly 50 empty acres it owns around the Skullcandy headquarters in western Kimball Junction.

The company’s current development agreement with Summit County says it can build tech offices—the equivalent of 24 more Skullcandy-sized buildings—there right now.

During the negotiations to amend that agreement for housing, Dakota Pacific CEO Marc Stanworth has repeatedly said he believes public meetings aren’t the right forum to get into the weeds of a development proposal.

Now, the Summit County Council agrees.

“After relaying the county's most recent revised proposal, we've determined that it would be more effective to convene a subcommittee to work through the details of feasibility instead of doing that during the course of our normal meetings,” Council Chair Malena Stevens announced April 24.

The county has used subcommittees to get through the weeds of development proposals before, as with the Cedar Crest Village proposed in Hoytsville, which began in subcommittee and is now being evaluated in public at the Eastern Summit County Planning Commission.

The Dakota Pacific subcommittee will consist of councilmembers Canice Harte and Chris Robinson, county staff and members of Dakota Pacific.

With only two councilmembers, the meetings won’t have a quorum and therefore won’t need to be public.

“We anticipate the group would meet over the course of a couple of months,” Stevens said. “No decisions or commitments will be made during these meetings, and the entirety of council—along with the public—will be presented with any ideas generated in these meetings in a public setting.”

Stevens says the subcommittee will focus on a potential public-private partnership and land swap, to see if they’re economically possible. The parties have discussed trading the county’s Sheldon Richins Building for land directly west of Skullcandy.

Councilmembers have asked Dakota Pacific to expand the Kimball Junction Transit Center and said a new county services building could go in beside Skullcandy.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas
Related Content