Open houses on Kimball Junction traffic, Kamas Main Street trail are this week

Summit County’s engineers and planners have written a 30-year plan for road and trail projects that totals nearly $200 million. Some of the larger items include burying S.R. 224 at Kimball Junction — $94 million — and connecting the Mirror Lake Highway to Chalk Creek Road, which doesn’t yet have an estimated cost.

A handful of the projects are slated to happen between 2030 and 2050 and do not have price tags attached. But about two dozen are scheduled to happen within the next decade.

County officials are asking for input about those projects at two open houses this week. Staffers will be on hand to explain the projects, timelines and costs. The county is asking people who live in or travel through those areas regularly to attend and help improve the plans.

The East Side open house is scheduled from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Summit County Library in Kamas, 110 N. Main St. The Snyderville Basin session is scheduled from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at the Summit County Library in the Richins Building, 1885 W. Ute Boulevard.

The county describes the open houses as an “opportunity for residents to speak directly with our engineers and provide their ideas and feedback on future projects.”

The East Side open house will include a discussion about the trail extension along the east side of S.R. 32 from Marion to Kamas, which is expected to happen this summer.

The Basin open house will discuss the proposal to bury S.R. 224 at Kimball Junction and a potential trail along Old Ranch Road. The county says it will hold a separate event to discuss the Bitner Ranch Road to Silver Creek Road connector.

More information is available on the county’s website and Facebook page.