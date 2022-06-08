Celebrating 20 years of saving open space

She’s hopeful a grant will come through to pay for the materials, tools, and welding equipment to get the gate built and installed

Billed as Mimosas in the Meadows to celebrate 20 years of saving open space, the Summit Land Conservancy is inviting the community to celebrate at the Marchant Meadows in Peoa on the morning of Saturday, June 25th from 10 to noon. Summit Land Conservancy Executive Director Cheryl Fox says she was alerted that they can’t give away mimosas at the event as they had planned.

“We thought we could, but we can't. So, we do have to sell drink tickets,” Fox said. “Oh, and it's it is 21 and over.”

There is no cost to attend, but it is a fundraiser for the conservancy so it will reach out for donations.

The Marchant Meadows are about 100 acres of land along the Weber River in Peoa. The conservancy raised $450,000, which was added to a $9.4 million federal grant to purchase the property.

“We hope people will come out and get a chance to really kind of get their feet on the ground of the one of the most I think impressive open spaces that we've managed to protect and, and just celebrate,” Fox said. “You know, we're here 20 years later, because all those people who have supported the cause, who voted for open space bonds who participated in KPCW, all our partners. I say it every time land protection is a team sport. And so, we're looking at this as an opportunity to say, you know, yay, team.”

Meanwhile, she says, they tapped high school students in the PC CAPS program, who designed a gate for Marchant Meadows. Fox said the gate needs to allow people to walk their bikes and horses through but no ATVs or motorized vehicles. It also had to have ADA access.