Car burns on Highway 40, causing delays

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published June 27, 2022 at 10:51 AM MDT
vehicle fire.jpg
Credit Park City Fire
/
Fire crews extinguished a car blaze on U.S. Highway 40 westbound.

A car that was pulling a trailer on U.S. Highway 40 caught fire Monday morning during rush hour. No one was injured, but traffic was heavy at the Silver Summit interchange.

The burning car on Highway 40 westbound was about a mile before the Interstate 80 junction.

According to a Park City Fire District release, crews and engines arrived at the blaze a little after 8:30 Monday morning with help from a forest service vehicle.

The road was cleared around 10 a.m.

Summit County
Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
See stories by Ben Lasseter