Car burns on Highway 40, causing delays
A car that was pulling a trailer on U.S. Highway 40 caught fire Monday morning during rush hour. No one was injured, but traffic was heavy at the Silver Summit interchange.
The burning car on Highway 40 westbound was about a mile before the Interstate 80 junction.
According to a Park City Fire District release, crews and engines arrived at the blaze a little after 8:30 Monday morning with help from a forest service vehicle.
The road was cleared around 10 a.m.