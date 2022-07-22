Rockport Reservoir drowning victim's body recovered late Thursday night

The man and his dog were paddleboarding in the reservoir when both fell off. According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, the dog made it to shore safely. The man, Taylorsville resident Matthew Britton, did not.

Working with Wasatch County using sonar technology and Summit County’s Search and Rescues ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicle), the team found Britton’s body underwater just before 11 p.m.

In a statement, Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez said, “We are grateful to the many rescuers who responded to assist with the search. Our hearts go out to the Britton family and friends as they grieve the tragic loss of Matthew.”

It was unclear Friday whether the man was wearing a floatation device. Law enforcement and park officials urge everyone recreating out on large bodies of water to wear or carry flotation devices.

