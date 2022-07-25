© 2022 KPCW

Snyderville Basin Planning Commission to review long-range transportation plan Tuesday

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published July 25, 2022 at 10:13 PM MDT
gradesep.jpg
Parker Malatesta
/
In between Ute Blvd. and Olympic Parkway in Kimball Junction. A grade separation at the intersection along SR-224 is the county's most expensive future road project.

The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission meets Tuesday to plan the future – it’s working on transportation goals it hopes will serve the area for the next 30 years.

The commission has its hands full as it works to meet the transportation needs of residents and visitors decades into the future.

Its long-term transportation plan outlines projects through 2050. The most expensive undertaking on the list by far is a grade separation of Olympic Parkway and Ute Blvd. along SR-224 in Kimball Junction. The county estimates that will cost over $93 million.

Other planned road improvements in the Basin include widening Landmark Dr.; a connector road between Bitner Ranch Rd. and Silver Creek Dr.; and an upgrade of the I-80 pedestrian tunnel at Pace Frontage Rd.

The commission will also hold a public hearing to discuss adding a Moderate Income Housing Chapter into the Snyderville Basin General Plan.

H.B. 462, a major housing bill signed by Gov. Spencer Cox this year, requires Summit County to adopt a moderate-income housing element into its general plan by October 1.

When complete, a moderate-income housing chapter will give the county guidelines to follow that encourage denser development. Strategies the county could use include changing parking requirements for some residential development and amending land use rules to allow denser housing.

Additionally, the county must implement a housing and transit reinvestment zone, or HTRZ, as part of the plan.

The meeting Tuesday will take place online via Zoom. The agenda and meeting link can be found here.

Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
