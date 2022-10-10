Highland Estates treatment facility returns to Snyderville Basin Planning Commission

Wasatch Crest Treatment Facility is applying for a permit to use the former BeeHive Homes of Park City senior living as a treatment center.

The 11,000-square-foot building is on Highland Drive near its intersection with Old Ranch Road.

Some patients would be detoxifying from substance addiction and would stay no longer than a week. Others would be enrolled in a longer residential addiction recovery program which could last several months.

Wasatch Crest initially requested approval to house 32 patients, but later decreased that to 28. Information submitted ahead of the meeting says they expect to treat an average of 22 patients at a time.

Planning commissioners and neighbors have expressed concerns about allowing so much density. Some have suggested patients be capped at 16, which is the same number that was allowed at Beehive.

According to what Wasatch Crest submitted to the county, the proposed center includes more space, larger beds and more bathrooms for patients than required by state law.

At the latest meeting in June, a lawyer representing Wasatch Crest argued that the application should be approved on the basis that substance abuse treatment facilities are protected under state and federal law.

But according to a staff report for Tuesday’s meeting, the Summit County Attorney’s Office found that neither federal nor state nondiscrimination laws are relevant to the application.

Neighbors have also expressed concerns about safety and trash. Wasatch Crest has responded to those by saying residents are conflating their news proposal with the poor management of the BeeHive homes.

The staff report says the application complies with all relevant code.

The meeting Tuesday begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Richins Building in Kimball Junction. The Wasatch Crest facility is the last scheduled item on the agenda, and a public hearing will take place. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.