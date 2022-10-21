Semi-truck, dump truck in multi-vehicle wreck on I-80

The wreck happened on Interstate 80, between the Highway 40 junction and Kimball Junction Friday a little after 8 a.m.

Utah Highway Patrol Sergeant Cameron Roden told KPCW a semi-truck and dump truck were two of the four vehicles involved. Photos from the scene show the dump truck crashed into the median and broke through a guard-rail cable.

The Park City Fire District reported the dump truck carrying hot asphalt went through the cable barrier, causing a hazardous materials spill. The substance was Glycol, which is used for fire suppression.

An hour later, a fire district report said crews had contained the spill.

Roden said responders closed all eastbound lanes and two westbound. That had ripple effects on nearby roads such as Highland Drive, where cars crowded alternate routes.

Roden said there were injuries from the crash, but they initially appeared to be minor.

Law enforcement officials asked drivers to avoid the area. Two eastbound lanes remained closed, and traffic remained backed up deep into the morning.

All lanes reopened shortly after 1 p.m.

