New Summit County manager could be named as early as December

KPCW | By Leslie Thatcher
Published November 2, 2022 at 5:23 PM MDT
Summit County, Utah
Summit County Sheriff's Office
/

The process to hire a new Summit County manager is now in its final stages, three months after the former county manager, Tom Fisher, departed for a new job in Frisco, Colorado.

Summit County Human Resources Director David Warnock, who is leading the charge, said a selection committee made up of Summit County residents has reviewed and narrowed down the list to a handful of applicants.

“We've got some really good quality people that have applied,” Warnock said. “So, we're very comfortable that any of these top six would be good candidates for the position but we haven't spoken with them yet. So, that's the next step is do the initial interview and meet them, you know, face to face and go from there.”

Interim Summit County Manager Janna Young told KPCW she’s one of the six the committee chose and will be included in the first round of interviews Friday. Candidates out of the area will be interviewed via Zoom.

After that, Warnock said, “The selection committee will meet and decide which candidates they would like to forward to the Summit County Council for final interviews."

Warnock said he expects the council will interview the top finalists the first week of December and make a decision shortly after.

“There'll be negotiations in terms of contract and salary and other things like that,” Warnock said. “So, depending on how those go, we could have one named mid-December timeframe. I would not expect that that individual would start, depending on other factors of relocation and some of that, until the first part of January.”

Warnock said he expects housing costs will be part of the contract negotiation with whomever is selected as county manager.

Leslie Thatcher
Leslie Thatcher
