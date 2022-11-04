Candidates disclose their campaign finances

Democratic candidate for Summit County Council Seat E Canice Harte has raised by far the most money of candidates for all county races, with contributions totaling almost $16,500. Harte has spent almost $14,000.

Harte received $5,000 from the Park City Board of Realtors, his largest contributor. He also received $3,000 from the Summit County Democratic party. $500 contributions have come from Jeffrey Wright, Richard Gary, Steve Yapp and Gary and Marlene Peacock. His opponent in the primary, Coleen Reardon, and incumbent county council member Chris Robinson have also contributed to his campaign.

His biggest expenses were for yard signs and digital advertising — a lot of that spent with Facebook and Town Lift.

As a nonprofit organization, KPCW does not accept political underwriting dollars.

Harte’s opponent, Republic candidate Jack Murphy, has raised $5,100 and spent just over $3,700. He received $500 from the county GOP as well as Marjorie Ellis. His biggest individual contribution was for $1500 from Jon Keller.

It appears most of Murphy’s expenditures have been for marketing materials and running the campaign, including signs and supplies.

The Republican candidate for Summit County Council Seat D, Holly McClure, has raised nearly $8,000, spending all but about $35 of that. About $3,000 has come out of her own pocket. The Summit County Republican party contributed $600. A few supporters, Marjorie Ellis and Dorain Demaio, each contributed $500.

McClure’s expenses include campaign signs and door hangers, as well as marketing.

Her opponent, incumbent Democrat Chris Robinson, hasn’t collected any campaign contributions. His only expense so far is the $303 filing fee to run for office, which he paid himself.

The candidates for Park City Board of Education are also raising and spending money. For the District 4 race between interim board member Mandy Pomeroy and opponent Meredith Reed, Pomeroy has raised more than $5,500 and spent about $3,700. Among her largest contributions were $500 from William and Marcia Rickman and $200 from GOP regional chair Jimmy May.

Meredith Reed has raised more than $6,700 and spent almost $4,300. Her largest contributors include the Summit County Democratic Party, Equality Utah, Park City Board of Realtors and Planned Parenthood.

In the District 5 school board race between incumbent Erin Grady and Nick Hill, Grady has spent just over $1,100 – all of that from her own pocket. Nick Hill has raised just over $450 and spent more than $1,700, leaving him about $1300 in the red. His biggest contribution was $200 from Meg Leaf.

Early voting is taking place Saturday and Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Summit County Courthouse in Coalville or the Summit County Library at Kimball Junction.

Ballots must be mailed no later than Monday, November 7.

Ballots can be dropped in one of 10 drop boxes from Park City, to Henefer to Francis, until 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 8.