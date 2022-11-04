String of carjackings leads to arrest by Summit County Sheriff's deputies on I-80

A man is in the Summit County Jail facing multiple felony charges after stealing several vehicles and causing damage Friday morning.

It all started around 5 a.m. at the Salt Lake City International Airport. The suspect, 20-year-old John Joseph Thomas Green from Centennial, Colorado, was upset he couldn’t buy a one-way ticket to Denver.

Airline employees called the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Airport Division because Green was causing a disruption at the counter.

When airport police responded, Green went to the passenger pickup area, and forced a driver out of an SUV. The driver wasn’t injured.

Green drove the stolen SUV from the airport to the area of 900 West 2100 South where he crashed into a small silver car. After that crash, Green crashed into a white BMW SUV. There were no injuries to either driver.

Police say Green then got out of the stolen SUV from the airport and tried to force the woman in the white BMW SUV from her car.

SLCPD officers learned Green tried multiple times to pull the woman from her SUV, but her seatbelt kept her in the car and she fought back.

After attempting to carjack the white BMW, Green got back into the SUV from the airport and drove eastbound on 2100 South toward South Salt Lake.

Green crashed into a car and nearly hit a building at 2860 South West Temple.

After crashing, he then carjacked a Dodge Durango, got onto I-80 and drove towards Summit County. As he drove on I-80, he crashed multiple times into five vehicles, Utah Highway Patrol confirmed.

That’s where Summit County Sheriff’s deputies get involved.

That’s where Green was trying to carjack a fourth car, a Toyota Tacoma, just east of the US-40 interchange at milepost 149.

The driver of that pickup had removed the keys from the ignition, which prevented Green from taking the truck. Deputies pulled Green from the pickup and safely took him into custody at 6:15 a.m. this morning.

The investigation is ongoing, and deputies are specifically investigating whether Green had a gun.