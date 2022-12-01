Summit County Council supports 10% pay increase for county employees

The county employee turnover rate has hovered around 15% since the COVID-19 pandemic.

County HR Director David Warnock said employees leave for different reasons, such as other government jobs, the private sector or entrepreneurial endeavors. One thing they cite the most, however, is compensation.

To make matters worse, fewer people are applying for county jobs. This year there has been an average of 11 job applications per open position, which is the lowest figure recorded in the past decade. Utah also currently has the second lowest unemployment rate in the country, at 2.1% — which makes finding qualified workers even more difficult.

Last fiscal year, the county increased salaries by 4%, which was close to the average trend among Utah public entities at 5%. Park City Municipal’s increase was 8%, and Social Security recently announced a nearly 9% increase.

Finance officer Matt Leavitt said the county’s budget is very healthy thanks to booming sales tax, and it can handle the 10% increase in 2023 and beyond.

Roger Armstrong was the sole councilmember who was uneasy about the 10% increase, which could also include a 3% of salary merit that would serve as bonus to employees doing high quality work.

Armstrong argued only some employees should get raises, because certain county departments are behind competitors when it comes to pay, while others are ahead.

He suggested that the county needs to come up with a more strategic plan for retaining workers, and interim county manager Janna Young said it will be discussed next week.

Young, who proposed the 10% raise, noted inflation in Utah is currently about 8% year-over-year, which is above national levels. Compounding that is the particularly high cost of living in the Wasatch Back.

“We’re not trying to give our employees wages so they can afford filet mignon," Young said. "We want to make sure that they can still afford the Hamburger Helper that they’re used to buying.”

Councilmember Glenn Wright said he thought the 10% increase is conservative, and somewhat jokingly suggested that councilmembers should be fired given the high rate of turnover.

“This council has been a failure on this issue," Wright said. "I think 10% is the minimum COLA we should be recommending at this time.”

New council member Tonja Hanson agreed, and emphasized the county’s workforce should be top priority. She wants the county to look at a merit bonus system that would reward employees who have hit a salary maximum.

Armstrong also suggested high performing employees get merit payments two times a year, in an effort to increase retention. He also said the amount of the bonus shouldn’t be tied to salary.

Councilmember Chris Robinson supported the increase, particularly because of a lack of housing. He said the county has historically relied on workers that were able to buy homes in Summit County when prices were generally more affordable. As home prices have skyrocketed, so has the inability for incoming workers to find a close place to live.

Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez separately requested the council grant his department a 12% pay increase, and the council appeared to support that measure.

Councilmembers also endorsed 10% salary increases for themselves, as well as other elected positions, and the Justice Court Judge. State law requires that their pay increases are in line with all county employees.

A public hearing will be held next week on next year’s budget, which includes the pay raises. A majority of the council will have to approve the budget for the pay raises to go into effect.