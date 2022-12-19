Summit County Sheriff’s Office looking for owners of lost items
Have you lost anything recently?
The evidence unit of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owners of unclaimed property.
Over time, the sheriff’s office collects items through lost and found and a variety of cases.
Items could include but are not limited to: electronics, wallets, purses, jewelry, cash, tools, guns, and bikes.
People that believe the sheriff’s office has their stuff should contact the evidence custodian at 435-615-3671.
Unclaimed items will be disposed of on Jan. 2 due to state law.