© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Summit County

Summit County Sheriff’s Office looking for owners of lost items

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published December 19, 2022 at 9:45 PM MST
scso1219x.jpeg
Summit County Sheriff's Office
/

Have you lost anything recently?

The evidence unit of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owners of unclaimed property.

Over time, the sheriff’s office collects items through lost and found and a variety of cases.

Items could include but are not limited to: electronics, wallets, purses, jewelry, cash, tools, guns, and bikes.

People that believe the sheriff’s office has their stuff should contact the evidence custodian at 435-615-3671.

Unclaimed items will be disposed of on Jan. 2 due to state law.

Summit County
Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
See stories by Parker Malatesta