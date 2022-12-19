Two arrested for robbing Kimball Junction retail stores

Two women were arrested Saturday in Kimball Junction after sheriff’s deputies found stolen goods from four stores in their car.

According to Sheriff’s Captain Andrew Wright, at 7:20 p.m. a caller reported seeing the women shoplifting at Best Buy. Deputies reviewed security footage, then found one suspect nearby outside of T.J. Maxx. They found the other suspect inside the store wearing a different set of clothes than she was wearing in the surveillance footage.

Deputies got a search warrant and found clothes, vacuums and electronics with tags still on them in the suspects’ car. The items were from Home Goods, TJ Maxx, and Bed, Bath, and Beyond. Thanks in part to one of the suspects admitting to stealing what was in the car, deputies determined they were returning the stolen goods for credit.

42-year-old Rachel Hisgen of Salt Lake City was charged with felony retail theft. Wright said she picked up an additional felony charge for trying to smuggle drugs into the Summit County Jail. She was also wanted for shoplifting in Ohio.

Her companion, 36-year-old Chelsea Banks from Oregon, was charged with a class-B misdemeanor for retail theft. That comes with a punishment of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.